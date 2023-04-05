Prison attack

You May Also Like
Business
The man behind courier company's lightning fast rise While Covid-19 brought Botswana and indeed the world to a standstill for large periods, an eager...
Business
Meet the boss Kealeboga Gaelebale popularly known as DJ Kellz is a well-known Yarona FM presenter hosting a late night Sunday show, The Revolution....
Business
There are currently six importers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) with only one of them having a majority citizen shareholding. This emerged in parliament...
Business
Botswana struggling for self-sufficiency in milk production #Imports drastically outweigh local production Every day, Botswana imports six-and-a-half times more milk than it produces locally....
Politics
Former President Ian Khama has denied that his aggressive recruitment drive was not only targeting Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) but the BPF political ally,...