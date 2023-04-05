Connect with us

News

Prison attack

Prison attack
ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTED: Sekati

Jailed pastor beaten over secret agent suspicions

Popular polygamist, businessman and ruling party cadre, Sekati Kemmonye Sekati has been severely assaulted in prison, The Voice can reveal.

Sekati who landed behind bars in January to serve a three-months civil imprisonment sentence was allegedly beaten black and blue over suspecions that he was a Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) operative on a mission.

Suspicious that Sekati who is also a former soldier was planted to spy on prisoners surfaced after he was visited by Assistant Minister of Education and Skills Developme...

