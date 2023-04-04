Tourism needs diversification- Hatab

Maun remains a tourism hub and makes up the majority membership of Hospitality and Tourism Association of Botswana (HATAB), the organisation’s Public Affairs and Communications Manager, Tebogo Ramakgathi has said.

Speaking during a recent media engagement at a popular boat station in Chanoga, in the outskirts of Maun, Ramakgathi explained that Maun makes up more than eighty-five percent (85%) of HATAB's membership with Kasane and Gaborone sharing the lowest numbers.

“Gaborone’s percentage is small because you will find out that it is only hotels, same with Kasane, its percentage is small...