Message from BSTIUA Botswana Short term insurers underwriters association

All the licensed and practicing short term insurance and Reinsurance Companies in Botswana. The association currently has 16 members that is 10 insurance companies and six reinsurance companies.

This Easter you are sending out a message to the public.

Road accidents can be prevented.

The loss of lives on our country’s roads remain a cause of concern yet this can be avoided!

By simply following the road rules such as adhering to speed limits,

not using mobile devices while driving

planning trips and

avoiding drinking and driving

lives can be saved.

Fatigue is ...