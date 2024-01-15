Postmortem rules out woman’s murder

Deceased allegedly died from pregnancy complications

In a tragic turn of events, the recent viral case of a 30-year-old woman found decomposed in a rented house in Lobatse has been officially confirmed as a result of a short illness, dispelling earlier speculations of foul play.

The woman identified as Bokamoso Gobotsamang, from Moshupa’s Mashadi ward, was discovered deceased in Woodhall location, Lobatse, last Tuesday.

The alarming state of decomposition necessitated her immediate burial on the same day.

Speculation arose regarding the circumstances of her death when a neighbour observed an unusual number of flies around her residence.

Upon closer inspection, a foul smell emanating from the room triggered concern, leading the neighbour to alert the police.

According to Superintendent Daniel Katse, the commander of Woodhall police station, the incident was promptly reported to the police upon the discovery of the deceased, despite her last confirmed sighting on December 28th last year.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that there were no visible injuries on the woman, ruling out the possibility of murder.

A post-mortem conducted by a pathologist further confirmed the cause of death as a short-term illness.

Additionally, it was determined that the woman was pregnant, and the pregnancy had complications.

The tragic scene in the unlocked room depicted the woman lying on the floor, partially unclothed, with the head of a baby protruding between her legs. Excessive bleeding was also reported.

The deceased’s boyfriend, unaware of the situation, had separated from her during the Christmas holiday.

When he attempted to contact her later, her phone was unreachable. The boyfriend attributed this to a dead battery and did not suspect anything amiss.

Superintendent Katse emphasized the importance of neighborhood vigilance, urging the public to engage in community watch initiatives.