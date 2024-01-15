Granny, 83, dies following family fight

In a heartbreaking incident, an 83-year-old woman from Ramatlabama village passed away last Wednesday at Princess Marina Hospital.

The elderly woman had sustained critical injuries during a family altercation on Boxing Day.

According to the police, the dispute unfolded during a family gathering while they were still engaged in home entertainment.

A 56-year-old woman reportedly had a disagreement with her 50-year-old younger sister, leading to a physical altercation.

During the altercation, the elderly mother attempted to intervene and separate the warring siblings.

Tragically, she was allegedly pushed, resulting in a fall that left her unconscious.

Ramatlabama Police Station Commander, Superintendent Benedict Matlho, confirmed the incident.

The elderly woman was promptly transported to Goodhope Primary Hospital and later referred to Princess Marina Hospital for further medical attention.

Matlho stated, “We received the report after she was hospitalized. We arrested the two women and later released them to go home. A post-mortem was conducted on Sunday, and we are still waiting for a report that will guide us as we continue with our investigations.”

Supt. Matlho further said a police investigation is ongoing to ascertain the details surrounding the incident.