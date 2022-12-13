Positive strides

UNDP's Supplier Development Programme bearing fruits

The ATISA Supplier Development Programme (SDP) continues to bear fruits in its mission to create opportunities for Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to increase their competitiveness and connect with larger markets locally and abroad.

The programme is the brainchild of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in cahoots with the government of Botswana, private sector and the civil society. It seeks to develop sustainable solutions to meet global and national development challenges.

In support of this, UNDP Botswana partnered with...