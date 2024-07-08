EA 991 promotes road safety

Emergency Assist 991 opens applications for Best Young Driver Competition

Emergency Assist 991, an emergency and assistance company and member of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), in partnership with stakeholders, is set to host the second edition of the highly anticipated FIA International Best Young Driver Competition in Botswana.

The initiative seeks to promote road safety knowledge and skills among young, licensed drivers aged between 18 and 26 years by testing their knowledge and skills essential to being a good driver.

Commenting on the initiative, Emergency Assist 991 Road Safety Coordinator, Paul Setswe said, “Through our FIA membership, we are mandated to carry out road safety projects in collaboration with government and other stakeholders. The International Best Young Driver Competition was introduced by the FIA in 2017, and last year, Botswana and Kenya became the first African countries to participate.”

Setswe emphasized the competition’s aim to change young drivers’ behavior through positive reinforcement. “We recognize and award young responsible drivers for good driving practices. This is a more positive way of changing behavior.”

According to Setswe, the initiative will, in the long term, raise awareness of road safety among young drivers and convey the message that young drivers can drive responsibly and safely, setting a good example for both their peers and adults.

Applications for the competition were officially launched on Friday, July 5th, and will continue until July 12, 2024.

The first 100 shortlisted applicants will be announced on July 19th, followed by an online theory test on July 26th.

The finalists will be announced on July 31st, with the national finals set for August 10th at a venue to be confirmed.

Winners will enjoy an all-expenses-paid trip to Nevilles, Belgium, from October 4th to 6th, 2024.

Applicants can access the application forms through a link on the Emergency Assist 991 and EA991 Driving Academy Facebook pages.

To qualify, young drivers must have a valid driving license with no serious traffic offenses and be citizens of Botswana.

A valid passport is also required as the winners will compete internationally.

Setswe further disclosed that participants will serve as road safety ambassadors, mentoring future competitors and engaging in nationwide road safety campaigns.

The format for this year’s international finals has not yet been disclosed, but the national finals will follow a similar structure to last year.

Despite being a new initiative, the competition has already had a positive impact, encouraging participants to maintain clean driving records for future opportunities.

Emergency Assist 991, the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA), and the Department of Road Transport Services are key supporters of this year’s competition, alongside the Society of Road Safety Ambassadors, a youth Non-Government Organization (NGO).

Setswe expressed optimism about the competition’s long-term impact on youth driving behavior.

“In other countries, drivers are incentivized to drive safely. This competition is a step towards recognizing and encouraging safe driving practices worldwide.”