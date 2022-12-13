Love for leather

MKLA Africa making a mark

Fresh from scooping the #PushaBW Award at last month’s Global Expo Botswana, and counting the First Lady, Neo Masisi as a previous client, MKLA Africa are fast making their mark.

Run by husband and wife duo, McFarlane and Tendani Sibanda, the business specialises in leather, expertly producing a variety of handmade products from scratch.

Items manufactured range from: bags, office accessories, wallets, belts, home goods, coasters, key chains and knife sheaths.

It is an enterprise 13 years in the making, with its roots dating back to 2009.

“Back then w...