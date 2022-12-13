Branching out with BIC

Meet the boss

Nine years after joining Botswana Insurance Company (BIC) as an intern, Oratile Gaboutloeloe’s journey with the leading insurer’s reached a new high in July, when she was made Francistown Branch Manager.

The promotion was just rewards for Gaboutloeloe’s hard work and unwavering commitment to the job; it has also earned her a place in this week’s Meet the Boss hot seat…

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

My name is Oratile Gaboutloeloe. I hail from Hebron in the Southern part of the country. I am a mom to an adorable six-year-old girl called Yaya. I'm an easy-going and...