Porcupine skin opens can of worms for suspected Zama Zama

Busted by the boys in blue while scavenging for gold up Signal Hill in Matsiloje, a suspected Zama Zama has dialled himself a world of trouble.

35-year-old Athernacious Tshuma was arrested last Wednesday at around 1000hrs, when patrolling police allegedly caught him hard at work digging in the abandoned mines.

The Zimbabwean’s woes worsened as he was found with a fresh porcupine skin; the skin was still wet which suggests the porcupine was killed the same day.

The rodents skin is treasured by traditional doctors and can also be used to help heal wounds.

The porcupine skin opened a can of worms for the unemployed Lupane native, as upon questioning the cops quickly realised he was in the country illegally.

A quick search of the suspect revealed he was in possession of three green detonator cables and 100 gels believed to be explosives.

Appearing before Francistown Magistrates Court on Monday morning, Tshuma was charged with: illegal mining, illegal entry into Botswana, unlawful possession of a government trophy and being found with explosives.

Pleading for the accused to remain behind bars while they wrap up their investigations, state prosecutor, Chilume Mpena told court, “The skin has to be taken to the wildlife laboratory to be tested if indeed it is of the porcupine. The accused person is in the country illegally and does not have a permanent place of abode here. If granted bail, he might go back to his motherland.”

The prosecution duly got their wish, with Tshuma, who looked tired and troubled, sent back to prison. He returns to court on 27 August.