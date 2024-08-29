Phone call leads to vicious attack

Man hacked with spade for attempting to help cousin

A man suffered a painful price for attempting to defuse a row between his cousin and her husband, suffering broken bones and a deep gash to the head after being beaten unconscious with a spade.

Tefo Kantini, 30, is currently lying in a hospital bed at Princess Marina, with his condition described as ‘critical’ following the vicious attack on (August 16th).

Meanwhile, his alleged attacker, Kabo Kabe, 39, is languishing behind bars having been denied bail by Molepolole Magistrates Court on Monday (August 19th).

The chaos was reportedly sparked when Kabe’s wife received a phone call at their home in Thamaga’s Sua ward.

Demanding to know who was calling, the suspect seemingly tried to forcibly grab the cellphone from his wife, who resisted.

The father-of-three’s frustrations allegedly boiled over when Kantini tried to intervene and help his cousin, at which point Kabe is said to have grabbed a spade and repeatedly struck his wife’s relative.

Kantini, who was knocked out cold, broke his arm and his leg in the incident, while his head was badly cut.

During the accused’s arraignment this week, the prosecution revealed they were yet to take the victim’s statement as he is fighting for his life in hospital.

Charged with grievous harm, Kabe begged to be released, explaining he’s the breadwinner at home.

“I have a wife and also caring for my three children and my livestock,” he said.

His plea was unsuccessful, however, as court saw fit to lock him up until his next mention, set for September 10th.