Killed for a P20 debt

The old expression ‘life is cheap’ was proved a depressing reality at Roman cattlepost last week (week of August 12-16), when a couple allegedly killed a man for asking for his P20 back.

Qane Qoma, 40, and her boyfriend, 35-year-old, Bofelo Kgosiyamasarwa are said to have ganged up and beaten Baobameleng Maburunyana on August 14th after he tried to collect the small debt.

Left laying in the dust in the remote cattlepost, on the outskirts of Sehithwa village, by the time he received medical assistance it was already too late and Maburunyana died from his injuries later that day.

According to a witness close to the case, the trouble ensued when Kgosiyamasarwa denied owing any money and threatened to kick Maburunyana for bothering him.

Immediately after the couple left the yard where they were visiting, the victim followed them, asking if they wanted to fight him.

It is said Qoma threw a stone at Maburunyana while her man beat him with a stick before leaving him lying motionless on the ground.

During their brief arraignment before Maun Magistrates Court on Tuesday (August 20th), state prosecutor, Khani Khani applied for the couple’s further incarceration.

“The deceased succumbed to the injuries on the 14th. It has only been a week since the incident. His body is yet to be taken for postmortem examination,” noted Khani.

Responding to the prosecution’s application, Qoma revealed she has two children, aged seven and 13, and fears they might suffer in her absence.

“My children are currently at boarding school in Kareng, I do not know what will happen to them once the school closes today. I stay with my sickly elder brother who cannot even take care of himself,” explained Qoma.

Her hopes of immediate freedom were dashed, however, as court instructed the prosecution to engage with social workers and see how best the children can be assisted while their mother is in police custody.

For his part, Kgosiyamasarwa revealed he had left his employer’s cattle unattended, and was worried people might steal them.

The cows will have to manage on their own for now as the couple were remanded in custody and are due back in court on September 3rd for case management.