Dr Dow, Kablay to face-off on May 24th

Dow cites VP, Speaker, two ministers as witnesses

With less than three weeks left before her disciplinary hearing set for May 24th and 25th, Specially Elected MP and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Unity Dow is said to be calling among others the Speaker of the National Assembly Phandu Skelemani, and Vice President Slumber Tsogwane as her witnesses.

In total it is said that she has approached between 15 and 20 people to be her witnesses among them Cabinet Ministers Philda Kereng, Lefoko Moagi and Beauty Manake and several MPs who attended the General Assembly on March 14th.

Th...