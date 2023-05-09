Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Dr Dow, Kablay to face-off on May 24th

By

Published

Dr. Unity Dow(L), Liakat Kablay(R)

Dow cites VP, Speaker, two ministers as witnesses

With less than three weeks left before her disciplinary hearing set for May 24th and 25th, Specially Elected MP and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Unity Dow is said to be calling among others the Speaker of the National Assembly Phandu Skelemani, and Vice President Slumber Tsogwane as her witnesses.

In total it is said that she has approached between 15 and 20 people to be her witnesses among them Cabinet Ministers Philda Kereng, Lefoko Moagi and Beauty Manake and several MPs who attended the General Assembly on March 14th.

Th...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Puma and Choppies on the go Puma and Choppies on the go

News

Puma and Choppies on the go

Puma Energy’s partnership with Choppies Enterprises gained further traction on Tuesday following the opening of their third On the Go convenience store. Located alongside...

11/04/2023
Dow lectures BDP on democracy Dow lectures BDP on democracy

Politics

Dow lectures BDP on democracy

*Moagi up next for disciplinary hearing

11/04/2023
The big fallout The big fallout

Politics

The big fallout

Buti Billy and FCC Mayor in political stand-off After ten years in power, Member of Parliament (MP) for Francistown East, Buti Billy could face...

11/04/2023
Dawn of a new era Dawn of a new era

Business

Dawn of a new era

Botswana To Acquire 24% Stake in HB Antwerp With Botswana’s success story tied to its mineral possessions, mainly diamonds, the government continues to make...

04/04/2023
The race begins The race begins

Politics

The race begins

*BDP Stalwarts jostle for constituencies

04/04/2023
Manake nominated as Seboko’s replacement at PAP Manake nominated as Seboko’s replacement at PAP

Politics

Manake nominated as Seboko’s replacement at PAP

Reatile Out, Greef In After a caucus meeting held on Tuesday, the ruling party Botswana Democratic Party has replaced two members of the Pan...

28/03/2023
Over 300 jobs on the line as Medie Coal Mine shuts down Over 300 jobs on the line as Medie Coal Mine shuts down

News

Coal miners jobless as operation shuts down

*Over 300 jobs on the line as Medie Coal Mine shuts down *Employees slapped with surprise letters last Thursday

14/03/2023
Miss millenium high tea celebrates women Miss millenium high tea celebrates women

Entertainment

Miss Millenium high tea celebrates women

Zenzele Hirschfeld of Zen Promotions hosted women at a bright Miss Millennium 2023 annual high tea to celebrate phenomenal, determined and courageous women. The...

21/02/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.