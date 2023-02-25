Polio vaccination underway

The Ministry of Health this week commenced the Oral Polio Vaccination campaign targeting all children aged seven years and below across the country.

The campaign comes about as a public health response to the detection of the circulating Vaccine Derived Poliovirus Type 2 (cVDPV2) through environmental surveillance as previously reported.

The first round of the campaign started on February 23 and it is expected to end on February 26 while the second round will later start on March 30 and will be completed on April 2nd.

The campaign will be conducted house to house across all districts ...