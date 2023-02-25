Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Polio vaccination underway

*Approximately 455,312 children are to be vaccinated all over Botswana.

By

Published

DEMONSTRATION: Oral administration of polio vaccine

The Ministry of Health this week commenced the Oral Polio Vaccination campaign targeting all children aged seven years and below across the country.

The campaign comes about as a public health response to the detection of the circulating Vaccine Derived Poliovirus Type 2 (cVDPV2) through environmental surveillance as previously reported.

The first round of the campaign started on February 23 and it is expected to end on February 26 while the second round will later start on March 30 and will be completed on April 2nd.

The campaign will be conducted house to house across all districts ...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.