Miss Botswana visits Maothate

The true village girl in Miss Botswana 2022/23, Lesego Chombo, came out to play this week as she was spotted in Maothate Village stirring pots over open fire while interacting with members of the community.

With the Miss World Grande Finale only 3 months away, our queen is hard at work currently running her Beauty with a Purpose project campaign which was officially set in motion in early February.

Maothate settlement is a village far from all amenities with the nearest sign of civilization being the Thebephatshwa army base camp that is 18 km's away. The rural settlement is defined by ri...