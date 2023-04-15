Police wish me dead

A man notoriously known for the alleged murder of his mother, father and young brother in Molepolole four years ago has accused the police of using the infamous case to sabotage him and make his life a living hell.

The 32-year-old Ramantosha is on bail for the June 21st, 2018 harrowing incident, together with his co-accused Mmoloki Boniface Tlhaelo, 39, Poloko Segwagwa, 30, and Cornelious Saidoo, 40.

In the gripping massacre where an entire family was slain in cold blood, Tebogo Ramantosha ruthlessly emerging the sole surviving member- he is accused of the murder of his father Patrick Ra...