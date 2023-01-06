Connect with us

News

I’m not for sale- Radijeng tells Ketlogetswe

*Says Courts will not tolerate ambush tactics

By

Published

LEGAL MINDS: Justice Ketlogetswe's lawyers

Acting Chief Justice Dr Godfrey Radijeng has dismissed an application by fellow judge, Gaolapelwe Ketlogetswe, to recuse himself from the matter in which he is suing President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, the Judicial Service Commission and Chief Justice Terrence Rannowane.

Radijeng said the applicant has failed to provide evidence of possible bias against him to warrant a recusal, adding that the mere fact that he was appointed on an acting position does not take away his ethical and legal training to render justice without fear or favour and in terms of his Oath of Office.

Ketlogetswe’s lawye...

