Poisonous Politics

Zimbabwean politicians don’t give a s*^t.

Opposition is busy with verses, parables and riddles, killing us with uncertainty.

On the other side, ZanuPF is killing us with oppression and underdevelopment; we, the people, are on our own.

A local scribe wrote the above on X (formerly Twitter) and I couldn’t agree more with her line of thinking.

On August 23 and 24, Zimbabwe held its general elections, which were described as a sham by regional and international observers but the ruling ZanuPF could not care less about the criticism.

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) cried foul and still is to this day. However, they have not taken any meaningful action to register their displeasure.

Instead, its leader, Nelson Chamisa has been preaching to his supporters and invoking divine support, signing off his tweets with #Godisinit, something which he has been criticised for, as people expect a more vigorous approach to the whole issue of stolen victory.

And just when many thought the opposition had enough issues to deal with, a self-proclaimed Secretary General, Sengezo Tshabangu recalled 15 Members of Parliament and 17 Councillors mainly from Matabeleland, arguing the selection process was not properly done and the candidates were imposed.

What raised eyebrows is how quickly the speaker of parliament accepted the recalls despite objections by CCC’s top leadership

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was also swift in declaring a date for the by-elections while the matter is still before courts.

On Monday, Tshabangu, who is clearly working with the ruling party, though he has denied it, announced that he and two others would be in charge of signing of candidates for the December 9 by-elections.

This means he will put his own people, who in the long run will be as good as ZanuPF members. After all, the ruling party wants to have an upper hand in parliament since they didn’t get the two-thirds majority in the last election.

The sad thing is that Chamisa and his inner circle don’t seem to know what hit them. They didn’t see this coming and are now in the dark as to how to deal with the situation.

Or maybe he does, since he continues to tweet as if he has a plan B, but like the local scribe said, he is killing us with uncertainty.

Then again, it’s a bit difficult to blame Chamisa for not being pro-active in dealing with ZanuPF. The ruling party can be ruthless and could just be waiting for an opportunity to arrest him and throw him in jail.