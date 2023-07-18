Connect with us

News

Pass the bill- Southern African litigation Centre

By

Published

FORBIDDEN: Same-sex relationships

Botswana’s Parliament intends to table a number of bills in the current session, one of which seeks to repeal section 164 of the Penal Code to legalise same sex homosexual practises in Botswana. Following the publication of the bill, the church launched a campaign to rally their members and the community at large to target […]

