Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Protest against homosexuality

By

Published

Protest against homosexuality
PRESENTING: Molepolole EFB Chairperson Reverend Anthony Oitsile handing over petition to MP Regoeng

Churches petition MP to vote against same sex intimate relationships Several churches that make up the Evangelical Fellowship Botswana (EFB) on Sunday presented their concerns about a bill to legalise homosexuality to Member of Parliament for Molepolole North Oabile Regoeng. Concerned members of various churches that include Apostolic Faith Mission, Assemblies of God, Pentecostal Protestant […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Pass the bill- Southern African litigation Centre Pass the bill- Southern African litigation Centre

News

Pass the bill- Southern African litigation Centre

Botswana’s Parliament intends to table a number of bills in the current session, one of which seeks to repeal section 164 of the Penal...

1 day ago

News

CoA to rule on Debswana’s P110m appeal

DEBSWANA INFOTRAC DEAL: Debswana has approached the Court of Appeal in a bid to reverse a decision by former Judge Abednigo Tafa ordering them...

11/07/2023
Judge Ketlogetswe, CJ Rannowane ceasefire but... Judge Ketlogetswe, CJ Rannowane ceasefire but...

News

Judge Ketlogetswe, CJ Rannowane ceasefire but…

Who should pay costs? Justice Gaolapelwe Ketlogetswe of the Lobatse High Court has withdrawn his much anticipated lawsuit against the President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi,...

13/06/2023
Seretse to appeal asset seizure ruling Seretse to appeal asset seizure ruling

News

Seretse to appeal asset seizure ruling

*Prepares to challenge hearsay evidence in NPF saga.

13/06/2023
Freedom heartbreak Freedom heartbreak

News

Freedom heartbreak

*Freed man finds fiance nursing new baby

25/04/2023
Rise of the easter games Rise of the easter games

News

Rise of the easter games

161 teams take part in Molepolole South tournie In what has become a tradition in Molepolole South, multitudes packed Lemepe Lodge on Monday to...

18/04/2023
Paper 4 Africa donates books Paper 4 Africa donates books

News

Paper 4 Africa donates books

Nine primary schools in Molepolole South on Tuesday received over 5000 books worth P180 000 from Paper 4 Africa in collaboration with Minister for...

28/03/2023
Round two goes to butterfly Round two goes to butterfly

News

Round two goes to butterfly

*COA orders retrial of former spy, Welheminah Maswabi's P30 million law suit

28/02/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.