Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Off the hook

By

Published

Off the hook
FREE AT LAST: Moagi Koloi

Court frees athlete from rape charge After frequenting the courtroom every other month for the past three years, justice has finally prevailed for Moagi Koloi who was discharged and acquitted of a rape charge he has vehemently denied from the onset. After numerous witness testimonies including that of a Forensic Scientist and Medical Doctor who […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

A wolf with a puppy A wolf with a puppy

News

A wolf with a puppy

Suspected killer rapes two weeks after getting bail Accused of strangling an old lady to death, a brutal murder that sent shockwaves through Area...

7 hours ago
Gold brush with the law Gold brush with the law

News

Gold brush with the law

With illegal mining at the abandoned Gold Mine near Matsiloje seemingly rife, the boys in blue pounced on three suspected offenders in the village...

7 hours ago
Dumped in prison Dumped in prison

News

Dumped in prison

Suspected girlfriend-beater loses love and liberty A Mabesekwe man’s insecurity has cost him both his girlfriend and his freedom. 36-year-old Lesego Nchaisiwa is accused...

7 hours ago
No bail for suspected killer husband No bail for suspected killer husband

News

No bail for suspected killer husband

Kebabope Mmotlanyane, a man notoriously known for the brutal murder of his wife during a counselling session two months ago, will remain locked up...

7 hours ago
DCEC boss demoted DCEC boss demoted

News

DCEC boss demoted

Pilane downgraded after PAC appearance Just a day after he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Acting Director General of the Directorate on...

8 hours ago
A fortune for your silence A fortune for your silence

News

A fortune for your silence

Accused child-rapist allegedly offers mum P100k to keep quiet A well-known Molepolole shop owner is accused of raping a 10-year-old girl who had come...

8 hours ago
Suspected killer dad faces trial Suspected killer dad faces trial

Front Page

Suspected killer dad faces trial

*He was ordered to pay P350 monthly child support *Allegedly fed child poisoned yoghurt

7 days ago
Duo nabbed in possession of a pangolin Duo nabbed in possession of a pangolin

News

Duo nabbed in possession of a pangolin

Two Zimbabwean men have been remanded in custody after they were found in possession of a live pangolin. The duo, 43-year-old Kelvin Maposa and...

01/08/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.