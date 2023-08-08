Connect with us

Class in session

Oredilwe Sentsho,

Basarwa students making pleasing progress Traditionally believed to have a deep, ingrained mistrust - bordering on hatred - of school, kids from the Basarwa tribe, are rarely spoken of in a positive light when it comes to education. Although such children have proved they are more than capable of doing well academically, especially at primary […]

