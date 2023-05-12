Northern nightmares

Thrills, spills and nerve-shredding tension will be the order of the day this Saturday, as the curtain comes down on the Debswana First Division North. As the final day commences, the fate of four teams hangs in the balance, with Green Lovers, Miscellaneous, Sankoyo Bush Bucks and Peacemakers all in real danger of going down. Just two points separate 8th placed Peacemakers from Green Lovers, who currently occupy the final relegation spot, with Miscellaneous and Bush Bucks sandwiched in-between. Last week, Green Lovers gave their survival chances a huge boost by beating Bush Bucks 1-0, a result that dragged the Maun team firmly back into the mire. They now travel to Mahalapye, where mid-table Santa Green await, desperate for a victory but knowing that a draw might be enough to keep them up. A point would only save the Green Marines if Miscellaneous slip-up at home to already-relegated Rolling Guys – an equation that would see the two Serowe sides finish level on points, with Tse Nala losing out on goal-difference. FINAL DAY FIXTURES A draw would also be enough for Green Lovers if Calendar Stars wallop Bush Bucks by more than four goals - an unlikely prospect considering Stars have only scored 14 times (in 21 matches) in the league all season. Adding another spicy ingredient to the cocktail of drama, Bucks and Stars have history. When the duo met in a bad-tempered affair in Maun last season, the game finished prematurely when Stars were reduced to six men after receiving an astonishing five red cards! Peacemakers, meanwhile, wrap up their campaign at home to champions Tafic. The boys from Bobonong will be hoping Matjimenyenga have an off day, banking on the fact that Tafic have already secured both promotion and the title and, apart from finishing the season on a high, have nothing much to play for. Fortunately for the fans, the previously confusing issue of ‘soft-points’ will not come in to play. Confirming this, First Division North Chairman, Jonas Ikgopoleng, told Voice Sport, "We no longer have soft points. They are now known as valid points, with which you can win the league or even avoid relegation.” KEEPING AN EYE ON PROCEEDINGS: Ikgopoleng This change in the rules benefits Miscellaneous, who were handed three ‘soft points’ after Mbalakalungu failed to honour the clubs’ fixture earlier in the season. Ikgopoleng also had a message for supporters worried about the possibility of match-fixing and the buying and selling of games, promising the fans his administration would be keeping a close eye on proceedings. “These are the most important games of the whole season. We talked to the technical team to insure they appoint impartial referees who are loyal to the game. Of course, if any team gets caught rigging, they will be punished accordingly,” he warned. All matches kick-off at 3:30pm, when four teams have one last shot at salvation; regional football is waiting – we’ll soon find out for who! TIGHT AT THE BOTTOM: Four teams face the threat of relegation