Botswana’s 400m runner Collen 'Badboy' Kebinatshipi is the fastest junior athlete in the world after clocking 44.91s at the recent U20Africa championships held in Zambia. The 19-year-old Kebinatshipi of Jwaneng Athletics Club has qualified for the World Championships which will be held in Hungary in July. Speaking to Voice Sport, Kebinatshipi said he was happy […]