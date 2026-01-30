The wait is over

Action returns to FDN grounds

Football lovers will once again be treated to thrilling action across various venues as the First Division North (FDN) league returns this weekend after a break that began on December 13th.

Widely regarded as the more competitive of the two first-tier divisions, the 2025/26 FDN season has already delivered plenty of excitement, with two new clubs setting the early pace.

Tonota FC, who swapped league status with Makungulupeswa, while newly-formed Enesia FC, who took Chadibe’s spot, have shown clear intent from the opening whistle.

Now, after a month-and-a-half layoff, the league resumes this Saturday.

The pick of the weekend duels is a top-of-the-table clash between log leaders Tonota FC and third-place Tsabotlhe FC, two highly competitive sides separated by an 11-point gap.

Known as ‘Spondo se a Debola’, the boys in Orange have been in scintillating form, backed by their vociferous and colourful supporters’ choir.

With 33 points from a possible 39 and still unbeaten, Spondo look every bit champions in waiting.

Under the guidance of experienced gaffer, Thaloba ‘Machine’ Nthaga, Tonota have scored 22 goals and conceded just seven, the best defensive record in the league.

Their ambition has been further underlined in the current transfer window.

The club bolstered its squad with Cedrick Ramojela from Gaborone United, midfielder Letswang ‘Pogba’ Muyambo from Sankoyo Bush Bucks, striker Patrick Mosalagae from Tsabotlhe FC, and perhaps most impressively, strength and conditioning coach, Oscar Mahlako from South African side, Marumo Gallants.

Tonota have been the busiest club on the market and at one point were even linked with Township Rollers’ legendary goalkeeper, Kabelo Dambe.

Saturday’s home encounter will be a real test of character for the log leaders against a Tsabotlhe side that started the season strongly before showing signs of fatigue toward the end of the first round.

However, they remain a tricky outfit capable of springing a suprise.

Like their weekend opponents, the Serowe-based side have struck 22 times, the joint-best attack in the league, while conceding 12, the fourth best defensive record in the division.

While Tonota’s lead appears commanding, a slip-up could see it reduced to just six points should second placed Enesia FC claim victory away to bottom placed Tshikinyega FC.

The Mahalapye outfit have endured a torrid campaign and have become the league’s punching bag. With just two wins and averaging a goal every two games, Tshikinyega FC will need their best performance of the season to halt one of the division’s most potent attacking teams.

Based in Gerald Estates, Enesia boast experienced campaigners such as Samuel Phiri, Malvern Moyo, Joseph Nkgoeng and Kudzani Sibanda.

With the second best defence in the league (nine goals conceded) and the second best attack (20 goals scored), the newcomers have firmly announced their arrival.

The addition of proven goal scorer, Mbatshi Elias with more signings expected this week, means Vakuru are well placed to pounce should Spondo stutter.

Another enticing fixture sees Shakawe’s Ndundu Young Fighters take on JJ United of Sefhare, with both sides making their maiden appearance in the league. Currently sitting fifth and sixth respectively, the newbies have more than held their own.

OTHER FIXTURES

Eleven Angels vs BR Highlanders Francistown Council Stadium

Mbalakalungu vs Ferry Wanderers Prisons Ground

Motlakase Power vs Sankoyo Bushbucks Palapye Swallows Grounds

All matches kick off at 15:30hrs