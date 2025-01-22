No Modubule at BPP, for now

Former President of the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) and ex-Member of Parliament for Lobatse, Nehemiah Modubule, has dismissed allegations that he is being courted by the Botswana People’s Party (BPP).

Speaking to this publication, Modubule denied any formal discussions with the BPP, following media reports suggesting that the party views him as a key figure to boost their national profile.

“I am a member of the BMD and have never shown any intention of leaving it for another movement,” Modubule stated firmly.

However, he left the door slightly ajar, hinting that a future departure from the BMD cannot entirely be ruled out.

Modubule, a veteran politician, stepped down from the presidency of the BMD two years back, allowing Thuso Tiego to take over the reins.

Despite this, his political stature remains significant; this may explain why the BPP reportedly has its sights set on him.

In response, BPP Vice President Phillip Bulawa revealed that the party is ramping up efforts to grow its membership base through a nationwide recruitment drive.

“I will be leading the team, and our intention is to cover the whole country. We cannot rule out Modubule being one of our targets because he is a great politician who could significantly help us grow our membership,” said Bulawa.

According to Bulawa, the recruitment team will identify and prioritize potential recruits, focusing on influential figures that can bolster the party’s image and influence across Botswana.

“Our aim is to leave no stone unturned in covering the entire nation,” he added.

However, a source from the BPP has stressed that some leaders want Modubule to help them on campaign for the party’s presidency position when the current leader, Motlatsi Molapisi steps down.

“People are positioning themselves and are not courting only Modubule but councillors too who will be delegates and those who stand on the way get suspended,” explained the source.