Businesswoman remanded for reckless shooting

A 55-year-old Kasane businesswoman’s Thursday morning ended badly when she was remanded in custody for a charge of reckless and negligent acts.

Susan Slograve, a resident of Kazungula is accused of shooting and injuring Sarah Nshimwe on 8th December 2023.

Slogrove is accused of ‘recklessly and negligently omitting to take proper precaution against any probable danger from a loaded firearm in her possession, thereby resulting in it discharging and injuring the victim’.

In a matter that has surprisingly gone under the media radar for a full year, some family members are convinced Slograve is receiving preferential treatment because of her status in the society.

One family member told The Voice Online that while she insists that it was a mistake she has done very little to convince the victim. “She has shown very little remorse. Sarah has been crippled by the fun shot, and can’t do anything for herself with one arm,” charged one of Nshimwe’s close relatives.

“Even the charge is disappointing. Sarah, is so afraid of that woman and can’t even look her in the eye,” she said.

The concerned relative said Nshimwe has been living with bullets shrapnel in her shoulder for over a year. “She’s in constant pain, but can’t do anything about it because removing the fragments could kill her,” she told The Voice Online.

The well known Slogrove who has been a free woman since the shooting incident was remanded in custody pending Sentencing on Monday.