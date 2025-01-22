Autlwetse’s moment of reckoning

As the ousted Botswana Democratic Party readies for a defining Elective Congress in Maun, where a new leadership is expected to rise and navigate the BDP’s survival in the unfamiliar opposition trenches, many democrats are raising their hands to assume the roles.

One such is a dyed in the wool ‘Domkrag’ cadre Thabo Autlwetse, whose relationship with the former ruling party dates back to more than 20 years ago as a member of the GS26 group at the University of Botswana.

Autlwetse has declared his candidature for the Secretary General position, currently left vacant after the resignation of Kavis Kario following the party’s dismal performance at the polls.

Regarded by his supporters as a calm but very capable politician, Autlwetse has served in almost all the structures of the party, and has now set his eyes in saving the ‘Red Titanic’ from sinking.

In this interview he fields questions from The Voice Reporter Kabelo Dipholo.

You have declared you candidacy for the SG position. What influenced your decision?

There are several factors.

Firstly and prime among others is to restore the party to power.

I see an opportunity to bring the party back to its former strength, having lost elections for the first time in 58 years.

I believe I can be useful towards that end.

I also want to lead by example and implement reforms aligned to the principles of decency and honesty that I believe are core values of the BDP.

To achieve this I intend to engage key demographics, to leverage support from young people and recognise the pivotal role they can play in shaping the party’s future.

Lastly, it is also about personal growth.

At 41 I’m at a stage where my experience and energy align well with the demands of this leadership role, reflecting both readiness and ambition.

In short, I have a strong desire to serve my country on a broader scale.

The BDP suffered a devastating defeat in the last elections, why do you think voters rejected the party?

You can’t point at one specific reason.

After 58 years the most simplistic answer would be political fatigue.

Voters may have felt the need for change and a perceived prolonged dominance as leading to stagnation or complacency on the part of the BDP.

We also must accept that democracy is in nature cyclical and opposition parties do eventually get the better of you.

It was always coming.

My belief is that only God has the divine right to rule forever.

The UDC will also have to accept this reality when we take power back from them.

The shifting demographics also played a part, with younger voters perhaps having different priorities and expectations to what the BDP was offering them.

We were also outperformed in so far as messaging and branding are concerned and that is one area we will have to improve.

What needs to be done to rebuild the BDP?

Going back to basics.

Building a strong institution.

One that is dynamic and resilient and capable of adapting to modern political challenges while staying true to its core principles.

As Rre Kwelagobe aptly put it, marakanelo a ditsela.

A lot of work lies with the strengthening of inner party democracy, adequately equipping party structures, revitalizing the party’s ideology, branding and a focus on policy, hence my motivation to run for Secretary General.

That’s where the fun is.

Take us Through your Journey in the BDP, when did it all begin.

Some 20 years ago, or there about.

I started as a student activist at GS26 and rose through the structures.

I have been a Ward Secretary, Branch Secretary, Regional Vice Chairperson and served two terms in the National Youth Executive Committee, first as National Information Officer and then as Secretary General.

I have a deep connection with grassroots politics and had the privilege of being mentored by an upright and ideologically astute man in Rre Gomolemo Motswaledi.

I have myself mentored a few young cadres who are actively in politics today.

History shows parties like African independence parties such as the BDP never recover from defeat. Why do you believe BDP can bounce back?

Indira Ghandi’s India Congress Party managed to bounce back in the 80s.

Their circumstances were similar to those the BDP are faced with today.

Many other parties can be cited as examples, the BDP just needs to get the rebuilding Process rolling.

There is an institutional legacy and experience in leadership that cannot be downplayed.

We just need to have the right reforms.

I have already touched on policy renewal and re-branding, once new leadership is voted in we can hit the ground running.

What makes the ideal candidate for this position?

I would say a youthful dynamic leader who embodies honesty, integrity and a commitment to inclusivity.

One that has a clear vision for institutional reform rooted in transparency and grassroots engagement.

The position requires one with a deep understanding of BDP structures and has a passion for renewal.

They must possess the energy and strategic insight to rebuild trust and modernize the party to address the aspirations of today’s electorate.

Should you win, what reforms will you bring to the party?

My focus is firmly on reforms that modernize and strengthen the BDP as a dynamic and inclusive institution.

We have to foster internal democracy to ensure transparency and fairness in leadership processes and also empowering women and youth through dedicated programs.

We will professionalize party operations with data driven decision making.

Above all, we need ethical leadership and a renewed vision.

The BDP must restore trust and position itself as a forward thinking, people centered party.

The BDP has lost its stronghold in the Central region, how can it get it back?

The first step is always to rebuild trust and engage communities.

We have to acknowledge past mistakes, regularly engage with the people and address their concerns.

We have to repair bridges that have been burnt and start on a new slate.

Structures in the area have to be revamped.

I believe we are all Batswana and as strongly as we may differ at times, our commitment is always to the collective cause and there is always a window for us to find each other.

Khama Magic hurt the BDP, true or false?

True, in the sense that Kgosikgolo Khama is a gifted Politician.

He would never have become BDP and Botswana President if he was not.

He campaigned against the BDP and we lost elections.

In that regard he did contribute to the BDP losing elections.

He is not the type of opponent you would want to undermine in a contest no doubt.

Masisi leadership hurt BDP True or False?

The BDP is an institution, it let itself down, and we must all take responsibility.

I believe President Masisi in his own space claims his portion of the blame.

If we are to sum up the downfall of an organization so simplistically then we have no chance to reform.

As the most senior, and being the party Chairman, Slumber Tsogwane should be the next leader of the BDP. What are your views?

We do not put the cart before the horse.

To me leadership is an institution, not an individual.

We must define first what is needed in the leader that is to restore BDP to its rightful place, once that is determined then if the shoe fits Rre Tsogwane he may wear it.

UDC has been in power for almost 3 months. What are your impressions so far?

It’s still early days.

They have asked for 100 days and the nation will evaluate at that point.

I’m however, like most Batswana, disappointed in a few hastily taken decisions but it’s only fair to give them space before we jump to critique