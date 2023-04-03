No cellphones in voting booth

Cellphones and other electronic gadgets may no longer be allowed into voting booths after the government amended the electoral Act.

This was confirmed by the Minister of Presidential Affairs Kabo Morwaeng last week.

“Clause 8 of the Bill amends Section 54 of the Act by introducing a prohibition against entry into polling booths by voters, with any electronic devices such as cell phones, as some may be tempted to record or take a picture of their marked ballot papers to share with others, and in the process, compromising the secrecy of one’s ballot as enshrined in the law,” he said when p...