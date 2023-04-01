Chombo launches ‘Beauty with a purpose’ project

Miss Botswana 2022, Lesego Chombo, recently visited her hometown- Maun, to officially launch her Beauty with a purpose project “The Genesis Project”.

The Beauty With a Purpose segment singles out and recognises the Miss World contestant who is shown to have made a real difference to people in need in her homeland.

The Genesis Project aims to create a conducive environment for the development of economically disadvantaged children through a programme that equips their parents with the skills and behavioral attributes that are necessary in promoting their children's emotional, social and c...