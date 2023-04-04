Mpatane’s miracle makers

Eleven Angels emerged victorious in the battle of the Premier League’s northern new boys on Saturday, nicking all three points in a 1-0 win over Nico United at the Old Francistown Stadium.

The result was Angels’ fifth straight victory in the league as Seemo Mpatane’s free-flowing side continue to impress in their fairytale first season in the top flight.

Going into the campaign, many expected Mpatane’s minnows to struggle, with the majority predicting an immediate return to the First Division North. They were very much mistaken!

Currently sitting 7th in the league, 16 points clear of ...