Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Fighting grime

*Bringing cleaning services to your doorstep

By

Published

Fighting grime
CLEAN UP CREW: Sprucing up sofas

A self-confessed clean freak and hater of dirt, Pula signs flashed before Kabelo Ditshekiso’s eyes when he realised there were countless others who shared his love for cleanly living.

The 38-year-old grime fighter set up Door To Door Cleaning Services in 2015, making offices and homes in the south of Botswana cleaner and more comfortable ever since.

As the name suggests, the business offers door-to-door cleaning services, specialising in: sofas, windows, car interior, bed mattresses and loose or fitted carpets.

Ditshekiso’s potential clients include government departments with fitted ...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

P2, 500 Fine for trigger happy Tajbhai P2, 500 Fine for trigger happy Tajbhai

News

P2, 500 Fine for trigger happy Tajbhai

After he was recently denied bail in the murder of a Molepolole Taxi driver, Mohamed Sadiq Tajbhai was last week slapped with a P2...

04/04/2023
Mother in court for cruel punishment Mother in court for cruel punishment

News

Mother in court for cruel punishment

A Kumakwane woman was last week hauled before a Molepolole Magistrates Court accused of tying her daughter’s hands and legs with a rope and...

28/03/2023
For the love of fashion For the love of fashion

Business

For the love of fashion

Young designer turns heads with Disang Designs As a young teenager, Patience Disang would spend hours flicking religiously through any showbiz magazine she could...

28/02/2023
The tin collector The tin collector

Business

The tin collector

Empowered by old batteries and crushed cans The business of selling tins for recycling is gaining traction in Botswana, with more and more people...

21/02/2023
Sjamboked Sjamboked

News

Sjamboked

Foul mouthed widower flogged at partner's funeral It all ended in tears for A 57- year- old poor man who was humiliated with a...

25/01/2023
The rise of a young entrepreneur The rise of a young entrepreneur

Business

The rise of a young entrepreneur

Boasting numerous qualifications in the business fraternity acquired from reputable institutions, Kgosi Keamogetse is substantialising what he learnt from class into practice. Six years...

24/01/2023

Business

Bird whisperer

*Dove business takes flight in Tlokweng

24/01/2023
Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up

News

Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up

Last year government made an announcement that it was going to upgrade 22 Subordinate Authorities to fully fledged Councils. The Minister of Local Government...

17/01/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.