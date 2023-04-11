Fighting grime

A self-confessed clean freak and hater of dirt, Pula signs flashed before Kabelo Ditshekiso’s eyes when he realised there were countless others who shared his love for cleanly living.

The 38-year-old grime fighter set up Door To Door Cleaning Services in 2015, making offices and homes in the south of Botswana cleaner and more comfortable ever since.

As the name suggests, the business offers door-to-door cleaning services, specialising in: sofas, windows, car interior, bed mattresses and loose or fitted carpets.

Ditshekiso’s potential clients include government departments with fitted ...