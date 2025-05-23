Mum commits suicide in the kitchen

Found by teenage daughter the next morning

Molepolole Police are investigating a suspected suicide in Kweneng after a teenage girl found her mother, 45, hanging from the rafters of their kitchen on Sunday morning.

Confirming the tragedy, which took place in Bosele ward, Assistant Superintendent Motshwari Mokamogo told The Voice that the daughter, aged 17, had gone to bed at around 11:00 PM on Saturday night.

“The deceased parted ways with her daughter going to sleep. She allegedly informed the daughter that she wanted to sleep in the kitchen while the girl went to sleep at her usual place. In the morning, the daughter found her hanging from the rafters with a rope inside the kitchen,” explained the police boss, adding they received the report at around 6:00 AM.

It’s believed the desperate woman used a chair to reach the roof, as one was reportedly found in the kitchen. According to Mokamogo, she did not leave a suicide note.

Although it’s expected to be a mere formality, a post-mortem examination was booked for Thursday, May 22, to confirm the cause of death.