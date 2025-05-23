Bums on seats

BFA unveils plans to help fans get to Morocco

In a bid to give the national teams a boost in Morocco, the Botswana Football Association (BFA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with seven local travel and tour companies.

Signed on Tuesday, the deal aims to provide affordable, stress-free travel packages for fans, making it easier for them to get to North Africa and support both the Mares and the Zebras at (W)AFCON. As well as travel logistics and match tickets, the deal includes accommodation, with prices varying depending on the package.

The initiative, originally proposed by the Zebras Supporters Club, has now been formalized by the BFA as part of its broader ‘Road to Morocco 2025’ campaign. The ladies’ African adventure starts on July 5, while the men get their campaign underway on December 23, with a tough opening encounter against Senegal.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, which included a stakeholder engagement, BFA Chief Operations Officer, Kago Mosinyi, revealed the travel companies approached the BFA with a shared vision.

“What is unique is that these agencies saw football as a vehicle to grow their business and rally the nation behind our teams. We realized this could be a mutually beneficial partnership, supporting national pride while promoting local enterprise,” said Mosinyi, who described the campaign as much more than a travel plan. “It is a national mobilization strategy that taps into the emotional and economic power of football,” he declared.

Echoing these sentiments, BFA President, Tariq Babitseng, called the MOU an example of the association’s commitment to building structured, high-impact partnerships.

“This is not just a travel coordination agreement. It is the launch of a commercial vehicle, designed to connect the passion of our people with the logistics and funding needed to get them to Morocco. We are saying to every Motswana: this is your team. Through this partnership, you can travel with them, support them, and raise our flag!”

The travel agencies involved are: AT&T Monnakgotla Travels and Tours, Duiker Travel and Tours, EPL Sports Promotion, Rift Routes Travel Agency, Vincent Excellent Tours, XL Skyways and Gemstone Zone.