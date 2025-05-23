Youth unemployment exceeds 38 percent

Youth unemployment in Botswana stands at 38.2 percent, with Vice President (VP) Ndaba Gaolathe calling the figure a national emergency. The number is even higher for those in the 18-24 age bracket, where a staggering 55.6 percent are unemployed.

Speaking at the 4th Botswana National Human Development Report on Youth Employment launch in Gaborone on Wednesday, Gaolathe said these are not just statistics but a generation on pause.

“I have met young people, some of them degree holders, others with skills, all with dreams, and many of them told me the same thing: ‘We feel invisible.’ To them I say, ‘you are not invisible’. You are invaluable. We see you. We hear you. And we will walk this journey with you, not just for you,” promised the acting President, filling in for Duma Boko, who is currently out of the country on state business.

Searching for a crumb of comfort amid the famine, the VP said it was encouraging to note that even in the face of such tough times, youth have not given up. “Many of our young people have started small businesses with nothing but a phone and a dream. Some have taught themselves digital skills from free online courses. Others have returned to the land, turning plots into thriving gardens. This resilience is the most underutilized force in our economy. It is a resource more powerful than diamonds. And it is time we invested in it!” declared Gaolathe, who doubles as the Minister of Finance.

Compiled by the United Nations, the report found that 63 percent of young women have no marketable skills, with the number dropping to 50 percent for young men. The outlook is also grim for those who finished their education at secondary school level, with 52 percent currently out of work. It was also discovered that only 19 percent of youth (those aged 18–35) had any sort of job exposure in their adolescence, with most of that experience coming in informal settings.

“It is clear that youth unemployment is not just a symptom of economic hardship. We note that youth unemployment still persists even during periods of economic growth, indicating that other factors are at play. Among the contributors is the mismatch between the skills young people possess and the skills required by employers, particularly for entry-level positions,” said Gaolathe, adding the problem requires a multifaceted approach that tackles economic factors, skills gaps, education and training, and systemic issues.