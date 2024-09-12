Mpenya vows to revive Matante’s legacy in fight for land reform

Thomas Mpenya, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) Parliamentary candidate for the Tati East Constituency, has a fire in his heart and a mission to evoke the spirit of Phillip Matante, the late Botswana People’s Party (BPP) President who fought tirelessly for land reform.

Mpenya, a former social worker, is determined to carry the torch lit by his predecessors as he campaigns for the upcoming general elections in October.

In a candid interview with The Voice, Mpenya did not mince words when expressing his frustration over the unresolved land issues in Tati East, a matter that has plagued the region for decades.

“The BPP President Phillip Matante died a very sad man after trying for years to advocate for land reform with very little success,” Mpenya lamented.

He pointed to the struggles of other BPP stalwarts like Kenneth Nkhwa, who retired from politics a frustrated man, and Motlatsi Molapisi, who faced harassment and demonization when he sought clarity on land allocation in Francistown.

The recent government acquisition of 45,000 hectares of land from the Tati Company has sparked a new wave of controversy.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi announced the purchase of this land for a staggering P1.4 billion, a decision that Mpenya finds deeply troubling.

“Initially, I thought the government had paid the Britons who owned the farms a reasonable amount, but when I learned that it was P1.4 billion, I was shocked,” Mpenya said, questioning the government’s decision-making process.

Mpenya is particularly concerned about the transparency of the deal.

He demands that President Masisi explain how the government arrived at such a high valuation, especially considering that the land was originally a concession given to the British owners.

“The country cannot afford to pay such a ridiculous amount of money to people who are already billionaires. President Masisi has to account,” Mpenya insisted.

The UDC candidate also shared his disappointment with the President’s response during a recent meeting in the constituency.

“Can you believe he told me the P1.4 billion covered all the snakes, scorpions, and everything found on the farms? He doesn’t take these issues seriously at all,” Mpenya recounted, vowing to bring the heat of accountability that was once synonymous with the BPP during the days of Matante and Nkhwa.

As the October elections approach, Mpenya is poised to take the fight for land reform to the August House if elected.

His mission is clear: to ensure that the people of Tati East are not forgotten, and that the injustices of the past are rectified.

“Our land is our right,” Mpenya declared, echoing the spirit of those who came before him, and setting the stage for a new chapter in the struggle for land justice in Botswana.