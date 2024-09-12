Election fever leaves vendors cold

After weeks of speculation, on Tuesday, President Mokgweetsi Masisi finally announced a date for the general elections: Botswana will go to the polls on Wednesday 30 October.

A little over a million citizens are expected to cast their vote in what will be the country’s 13th elective cycle.

With the ordinary folk struggling to afford basic items and a future clouded in uncertainty due to declining diamond sales, Voice Woman visited the neighborhood mall to see how small business owners are faring in these tough economic times and get an idea of how they might vote.

Unfortunately, as has become the norm, Batswana shied away from sharing opinions with the media, save for one plucky woman, who the entrepreneurs referred to as their representative.

(Her courage corrupted by time, after the interview our ‘rep’ had a change of heart and requested we keep her identity a secret, which is what we’ve done).

Based at the ever-bustling Gaborone West shopping mall, the 36-year-old second-hand clothes retailer laments the lasting effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. For the industrious youth, who has been at it for 12 years, profits just aren’t rolling in anymore.

“Being able to eke out a decent living selling used clothes is fulfilling as one is able to feed not just oneself but one’s children as well.

As a married woman, I’m also happy that I’m able to contribute to my household; when my husband takes care of expenses such as rent and loans, at least I’m confident to bring home groceries and pay for utilities.

But life is becoming increasingly difficult; especially for us hustlers.

I used to be able to make P7k a day!

Nowadays, I’ll be lucky to make that profit in a month.

See, I’m selling these jeans for P50, a serious markdown, yet they’re still not moving – di onadiwakeletsatsi (the color will fade soon due to the harsh heat from the sun),” grumbles the mother-of-three, with a forlorn face.

Rep reflects that the Covid-19 pandemic has proved costly to their sector.

“Currently, we literally beg people to patronize our enterprises.

We never had to before, because our customers could afford to buy frequently.

With rising costs of food and other basic needs, disposable income is a thing of the past.

Consider the many retrenchments that have been happening of late, women – our main clients – are now cautious about spending.

If you ladies cannot afford to buy these clothes, I struggle to make a profit, yet I have an employee who expects her salary at the end of the month regardless,” she says, as the assistant nods in agreement, adding, “As it is, we are very worried about reports of yet another looming pandemic, the Mpox, which apparently spreads through close physical contact. Surely customers’ attitudes to used clothes will change drastically!”

Rep says she did not apply for the popular Chema Chema Fund; she feels the fund is too risky!

“I was not in the least bit enticed by the Chema Chema Fund.

Looking at the fewer sales we make currently, I doubt I would be able to afford the P1, 700 monthly repayments on the loan for the next year since I was looking to buy a container so I can be sheltered from rains, but it costs a whopping P30k!

Not even a bank will demand such repayment.

When the fund was first advertised, we did not think that it will come with such impossible terms.

I foresee many problems arising: inability to repay the debt will possibly result in incarcerations or high stress levels for debtors, leading to mental health issues and suicides, passion killings – because couples will begin to fight over strained household budget.

Some will be tempted to resort to selling illicit substances because they need quick cash.

But who are the users of those drugs?

Our children, who are trying to escape depression brought about by stagnancy – unemployment.

I, too, might be tempted to try out drugs to escape my sordid reality!

As it is, I have so many responsibilities: school fees, my oldest who is in Form 3 will be going on a school trip – I have to fork out P1 500, yet I have not sold a single item today.

I cannot even afford a helper anymore, so my kids are at their aunt’s,” she says with a heavy sigh.

Besides reduced profits, the hardworking entrepreneur bemoans exorbitant clearance tax at the Kazungula border and seemingly uncaring politicians.

“I recently parted with over P4k in clearance tax at Kazungula border upon my return from Zambia where I source my goods, which cost less than that amount.

BURS e a re itaya (taxes are steep).

I have been trading here for years, but I have yet to see the area MP making rounds to at least conduct a survey to find out what our needs are; I wonder why they cannot do what you are doing right now?

They only surface with empty promises come election time, to trick us into voting for them.

I don’t even know who the area councillor or MP is.

We do not even have ablution facilities in this mall, let alone any prospects of permanent stalls we can rent.

I have lost all hope and trust in all politicians.

Even if the President himself was to come here to hear our concerns, I do not believe that would bring us any real change; what do I expect to see happen that didn’t happen in the last five years?

I also believe Batswana have lost trust in politicians; it’s why I doubt the opposition can win this election because nowadays survival mentality reigns supreme; people vote someone they can directly benefit from,” she assets, adding “We can only look to God.”

Indeed, things will likely worsen for the woman on the street but for the resolute Rep, enrolling for a business course so as to fulfill her lifelong ambition of running a pre-school might just be the best solution… not elections!