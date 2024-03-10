Mma Valentine’s community love

Meet the go-getter making Ghetto and Botswana a better place

There’s no shortage of inspirational women across the length and breadth of our beautiful country, despite the stark deficit in our politics!

Francistown-based entrepreneur, farmer and herbalist, Reginah Mma Botswana Valentine, is one such woman whose life’s purpose is based on creating a positive impact in her community.

The married mother-of-two lads is the President of Mma Botswana’s Old Age Harmony Foundation, a non-profit organisation she founded two years ago.

In December last year, they held a beauty contest for senior citizens in Monarch, which proved a huge success.

Not one to rest on her laurels, the 43-year-old is hard at work on another community-driven venture, a donation drive to mark her birthday next week.

She is also putting together a talent search initiative, Mma Botswana’s Got Talent; Voice Woman finds out more…

Please share your background with our readers.

Reginah Mma Botswana Valentine hails from the picturesque landscapes of Tswapong, where her roots run deep in the ancestral village of Seolwane; I grew up in Mogapi village.

Presently, I reside in Francistown, alongside my devoted husband and two boys.

I am the President and founder of Mma Botswana’s Old Age Harmony Foundation, which was established in 2022.

I am also a passionate herbalist and farmer.

What circumstances led you down your chosen path?

My journey into community upliftment and herbalism is deeply rooted in my upbringing and spiritual guidance from Badimo.

My childhood dream was always to help people, a goal I actively pursue today through my businesses; I cultivate a thriving oasis of organic herbs as well as raise pigs and chickens.

My journey with herbs began in my youth – a persistent dream, where I received recipes for my herbal blends, beckoned me until I answered the call in 2020, driven by a warning that ignoring my purpose could lead to loss and hardship!

My organic cleansing herbs are pathways to renewing lives, shielding against negativity and spirits.

What’s the most interesting testimony you’ve ever received from a client concerning the herbs?

Tales of barrenness replaced with children, failing marriages rekindled, and vitality restored.

Lady V’s Organic Herbs isn’t just a business; it’s a beacon of hope, certified by CIPA, offering solace and transformation, one herb at a time.

They are tested and proven safe for human consumption.

Give us a glimpse into your world as a socially-conscious businesswoman.

I balance my roles in Lady V’s Organic Herbs, which focuses on spiritual cleansing, and the foundation, which supports the elderly in my community.

As a socially-conscious entrepreneur, my life is driven by focus, determination, and love.

I believe in making a difference, one life at a time.

Together, we can change the world for the better.

We will never give up on our vision of a world where everyone can age with grace, dignity, and peace of mind.

Now talk to us about your upcoming talent search event: Mma Botswana’s Got Talent.

It’s an event aimed at empowering Botswana’s youth by helping them discover their talents and providing them with opportunities for a better future.

The event targets all age groups, from kids to youth and the elderly; the children’s category prize money stands at P5 000, adults prizes P10 000.

Slated for August this year – date to be announced – auditions commence on April 27th in Francistown.

Registration fee starts at P100 for individuals, P250 groups and P350 for groups of more than six members.

We invited ‘seasoned American musician and producer, Dwayne Tyree, to our talent show.

How are you funding the project?

The event is funded by various sponsors, including Lady V’s Organic Herbs, Rebaone Renal Nursing Clinic, Ysiad Trendy Collections, Mr. Gill’s Farm Produce, The Valentines’ Farm and other local businesses.

Any future plans to take this initiative to the rest of the country?

Mma Botswana’s future plans include partnering with international artists to sponsor talent shows, and fostering positive attitudes and support within the community.

What advice would you give to someone starting a business?

I emphasise the importance of staying true to oneself in business and encourage aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue endeavours aligned with their passions.

Last words…

On my birthday – the 9th of March – I’d like to request donations for the less-privileged children in Francistown, to provide them with essential items such as sanitary pads, clothes, shoes, school bags, socks, and underwear.

Your contributions will go a long way in showing these children love and care on a special day.

The date and venue for the donation event will be announced soon.

To donate, you can use the following payment options:

Pay2cell: 72647513

Orange money: 72647513

Please send proof of payment to 76563741

Let’s come together as a community to make a difference in the lives of these children and bring happiness to their hearts.