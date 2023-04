Police retrieve car stolen by late-night reveller

A week after it was stolen by a sneaky late-night reveller, Francistown police have returned a stolen car to its rightful owner.

Dichauto Ramolefe feared she would never see her silver Toyota Axio again, after lending the vehicle to her son, Thabo Batlhopi, to help him run his errands.

All was well until a Friday night out in Ghetto (31 March), which ended at Lizard Entertainment nightclub in the wee hours.

As he left the club to go home, Batlhopi, who had parked at the nearby Pit Stop corner shop, found he had been blocked in by ...