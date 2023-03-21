Marokolwane farms Y-Care pre-walk returns

All proceeds go to Autism Botswana

The annual Y-Care Trust Marokolwane Pre-walk returns in two weeks’ time as organisers and sponsors anticipate another successful charitable event.

Held in honour of the late publisher of The Voice newspaper and human rights activist, Beata Kasale-Kabango, the walk which is a collaboration of Y-Care, The Voice Newspaper and Autism Botswana will be held on March 25th at Marokolwane Farms.

The walk will start at 6am and registration can be done on Y-Care website www.ycare.org.bw/registration. The registration fee is P100. All proceeds will go to Autis...