Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

What’s in the name?

By

Published

What's in the name?
Checkpoint

Ramokgwebana Councillor queries veterinary checkpoint name

Late last year, Ramokgwebana Councillor, Godfrey Smile tabled a motion asking the Department of Veterinary Services why the veterinary gate in the village is called the ‘Moroka Veterinary Checkpoint’.

The North East District Council goes to a Full Council Session on Monday and Smile has tabled the motion once again.

"It's not a new motion. The session ran out of time before answers were provided last year, so I'm hoping to get a response this coming week," he revealed in an interview with The Voice.

The veteran politician...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Politics

Khama confirms contest for BPF presidency

Former President, Ian Khama, has confirmed his intention to contest for Botswana Patriot Front (BPF)' s Presidency. Khama who made his confirmation through a...

06/03/2023
Fun-times for Fankie Fun-times for Fankie

Politics

Fun-times for Fankie

Long-serving Motsaathebe takes the chair Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s most loyal son, Fankie Motsaathebe has finally been rewarded for his decades of unwavering service...

14/02/2023
UDC retains control of NWD council BDP loses grip of Okavango district UDC retains control of NWD council BDP loses grip of Okavango district

News

Despite divisions in the hierarchy of Botswana’s main opposition party, Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), councillors in North West and Okavango Districts have demonstrated...

31/01/2023
UN Permanent Rep redeployed in shock move UN Permanent Rep redeployed in shock move

News

Masisi wields his axe abroad

*UN Permanent Rep redeployed in shock move

17/01/2023
BDP members advised to protect party secrets BDP members advised to protect party secrets

News

BDP members advised to protect party secrets

Former Member of Parliament for Letlhakeng/Takatokwane, Ngaka Ngaka has pleaded with the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) members to desist from internal bickering and washing...

20/12/2022
Mbulawa's fight for the hearts of voters Mbulawa's fight for the hearts of voters

News

Mbulawa’s fight for the hearts of voters

Ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) aspiring candidate for Maun East, Reaboka Mbulawa is ready to mount an energetic and no expenses spared campaign for...

13/12/2022
NYEC set for serowe this weekend NYEC set for serowe this weekend

News

NYEC set for serowe this weekend

Multitudes are anticipated to throng Serowe this coming weekend for the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) National Youth Policy Forum fronted by the National Youth...

29/11/2022
I quit I quit

News

I quit!

*Constituency secretary leaves job to avoid sacking by parliament

15/11/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.