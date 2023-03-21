What’s in the name?

Ramokgwebana Councillor queries veterinary checkpoint name

Late last year, Ramokgwebana Councillor, Godfrey Smile tabled a motion asking the Department of Veterinary Services why the veterinary gate in the village is called the ‘Moroka Veterinary Checkpoint’.

The North East District Council goes to a Full Council Session on Monday and Smile has tabled the motion once again.

"It's not a new motion. The session ran out of time before answers were provided last year, so I'm hoping to get a response this coming week," he revealed in an interview with The Voice.

The veteran politician...