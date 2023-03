Teachers accuse 'greedy' BEC of results fixing

Disbelieving teachers have accused Botswana Examinations Council (BEC) of ‘fixing’ the 2022 BGCSE results by deliberately marking down students in order to generate income through the re-marking initiative.

The upset educators are convinced students seeking remarking for last year’s BGCSE exams will reach record levels because of the BEC’s ‘greedy tactics’.

“BEC is set to rake in thousands considering the high number of students coming in for remarking this year,” insisted a teacher employed in Gaborone, who asked not to be named for fe...