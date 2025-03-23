Man threatens ex with a spear before raping her

A 49-year-old man from Kaudwane found himself seeking help from strangers to sign for his freedom last week after a Molepolole Magistrates’ Court granted him a P2,000 bail for the rape of his ex-lover and threatening her with a spear.

The suspect, Vitanon Mogwe, requested for help from strangers including a The Voice reporter, last Monday after the court granted him the conditional bail and ordered him to bring two sureties binding themselves with P500 each.

“Madam, can you please assist me to sign for my bail, I don’t have anyone here, my relatives are far away in Kaudwane and it’s difficult to reach them because of network,” begged Mogwe as he tried to avoid being transported to prison.

Mogwe reportedly raped his 32-year-old victim on March 9th, 2025, early morning around 0100 hrs while she was sleeping outside the house with her younger siblings.

The violent Mogwe is said to have arrived and woke up the victim, forcing her to follow him to his house.

When the victim refused, he allegedly pointed her with a spear, dragging her outside the yard where he forcefully had sex with her before he fled the scene.

During arrest by the police, Mogwe allegedly claimed the victim was his girlfriend and that he gave her P200 for sex.

At the bail hearing, the court issued a restraining order, instructing Mogwe to stay 100 meters away from the victim and to report to Takatokwane police station fortnightly.

He will appear again for mention on May 15th, 2025.