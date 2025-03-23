Violent lover fatally struck by car

Mmanoko residents were left reeling in shock last Saturday afternoon when a 29-year-old man attacked and wounded his girlfriend together with a neighbour before he ran to the highway where he was fatally knocked down by a car.

Molepolole police Station Commander, Superintendent Jacob Molapong confirmed the two unlawful wounding and suicide incidents.

The deceased reportedly had a misunderstanding with his 40-year-old girlfriend, and they were both taken to a village elder for mediation.

“The village elder reprimanded the two but the man seemed unsatisfied. In a fit of rage, he attacked the woman. She tried to escape but he followed her to the neighbours house where he hit her with a metal rod on the head and she collapsed. When the 79-year-old neighbour tried to intervene, he also assaulted him with the same metal rod leaving them lying on the ground before he fled the scene,” explained Superintendent Molapong.

Fearing that he may have killed his lover, the man ran onto Molepolole-Gaborone highway where he jumped in front of a moving car which fatally struck him.

The matter was reported to the police who rushed the man to Scottish Livingstone Hospital where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.

The police revealed that the wounded lover was still hospitalised while her neighbour was treated and discharged.

Superintendent Molapong also confirmed that the driver of the car escaped unharmed.