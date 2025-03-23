Bail for suspected car thieves

Four suspects nabbed by police in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle were granted bail by Nata Principal Magistrate Bakang Gabaitsewe on Wednesday.

The quartet of Tumisang Otsetswe (36) of Block 7, Francistown, Richard Sylvester Bukwimba, 46, a mechanic from Tanzania, 24-year-old South African cab driver Percia Kganye Masemola, and 39-year-old Masego Brenda Mosimane, a police officer based in Kasane were arrested in connection with a suspected stolen Toyota Fortuner registered B 101 BUY.

The unemployed Otsetswe was arrested on 3rd March at Ngwasha veterinary gate driving without a license and led investigators to the arrest of three others.

Last Wednesday their attorney Morris Ndawana successfully secured their bail, ending their two-week incarceration.

The two foreigners were released on a P8,000 cash bail each while the two locals were ordered to bind themselves with P2000 and sureties, and to report themselves to a nearby police station once a month.