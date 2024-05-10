Man in court for killing girlfriend

A 29-year-old man from Molepolole, Goo-Ntsono ward, has been remanded in custody by the Molepolole Magistrates’ Court over suspicions of the murder of his girlfriend.

Leatile Gaotlhalefe is accused of stabbing 36-year-old Kago Kgasudi with a knife and leaving her unconscious in her rented house at Maunatlala ward in Thamaga on April 22nd, 2024.

During questioning by the police following his arrest Gaotlhalefe claimed he caught the girlfriend cheating on him with another man inside the house and the boyfriend fled when he saw him.

After the incident, the suspect allegedly phoned his police officer elder sister to inform her that during the night he had a misunderstanding which led to a fight with his girlfriend and that he had stabbed her.

The sister informed Thamaga police and since the gate was locked, the cops went to Molepolole first to collect Gaotlhalefe to open the house for them.

Kgasudi was found lying in a pool of blood with a deep wound on the throat and multiple stabs over the body.

She was then taken to Thamaga Primary Hospital where a medical doctor certified her dead.

Gaotlhalefe did not try his luck for bail but rather agreed with the prosecution to remain in custody while awaiting trial.

“Accused is facing a very serious offence of murder. It is in the best interest of justice to remand the accused in custody while police investigations continue. Accused is remanded till next mention on May 14th, 2024,” concluded Principal Magistrate Solomon Setshedi.

Gaotlhalefe remorsefully left the dock looking like he was resigned to his fate.