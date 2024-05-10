Jailed for dagga possession

Two Swati nationals are to continue languishing in Botswana prison as they were further remanded in custody on Tuesday (April 30, 2024) before Francistown Magistrate Court for allegedly possessing a substance suspected to be dagga.

Pleading for bail dressed in a jacket that drowned his sturdy frame, Ntsinini High School teacher, Mphikelele Lucky Mabuza told the court that his incarceration has affected him a lot as he is missing at school.

“I have classes that I am supposed to have been teaching as we speak. I have classes for practicals, I plead that I be granted bail, so I go back to school, especially that other classes are open on the 14th when school break ends,” said Mabuza speaking in English.

Denying him bail, the State Proscutor, Paphidzo Kuda pleaded with court to give him time, so he brings in the investigating officer to court.

The court then ordered that the IO be availed on Monday for the Swatis bail ruling.

Walking from the dock with a shuffling gait and downcast eyes to the prison van was the Swatis (Mbuza, Sandile Brian Dlamini) going back to prison.

The Swatis and the three Batswana citizens, Yotiko Hitika Charuka, Itumeleng Mpofu and Monthusi Elias Ramogerika were nabbed with substances suspected to be dagga.

Batswana citizens were granted bail on their first appearance while Mabuza and Dlamini were locked up because they are a flight risk.

They were arrested on April 17th at Mandunyane village.