Local beauties win big in Jozi

SMILES OF SUCCESS: Lottering, Lesotho and Lekwape

Three beautiful belles returned home to a heroines welcome on Sunday afternoon after dominating at the Little Model Earth International Pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The trio: Lame Lesotho,11, Loapi Lekwape, 12, and 16-year-old Fatimah Lottering qualified for the international runway after winning the Little and Teen Petite pageant in Gaborone last October.

The youngsters are said to have demonstrated elegance, talent and Botho throughout the week-long event, which ran from 12 – 19 February.

Speaking to The Voice, Founder and Director of Beauty Hub Academy, One Segobye, noted...

