BDP NYEC Donates Blood To Save Lives

This Wednesday, in a concerted bid to curb the dire shortage of blood in the country, the Botswana Democratic Party National Youth Executive Committee (BDPNYEC) took part in Rail Park Mall’s annual blood donation drive.

The initiative, put together by the mall and the National Blood Transfusion Services (NBTS), ran from 13 to 18 February, setting a target of collecting at least 250 units of blood.

Every year, NBTS requires 45, 000 blood units, a mandate given to them by the Ministry of Health.

However, in recent years they have fallen well short of this target, collecting 26...