Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Killer thief may get death penalty

*He snatched cellphone, then killed owner

By

Published

KILLER THIEF: Modisane (r)

A cellphone thief who stabbed his victim to death may get a harsher sentence after the Court of Appeal ruled that an earlier manslaughter conviction imposed by the High Court was too lenient.

Ofentse Modisane’s attempt to appeal his conviction and sentence for murder, has landed him in deeper trouble as the apex court observed that the trial court had erred by convicting him for manslaughter and giving him a 10-year-jail term.

Modisane was convicted for killing Champion Butale on November 21st, 2013 at Broadhurst Extension 20.

During trial, the court heard that on the fateful day, Mod...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Suspected shoes thief killed and dumped in a well Suspected shoes thief killed and dumped in a well

News

Suspected shoes thief meets crisly end

Battered body found dumped down a well In one of disheartening gruesome murder cases in Molepolole village following the last month incident in which...

21/12/2022

Latest News

Crime and punishment

Murder convict escapes the gallows, gets 16 years in jail. Tired of being bullied, Kabo Basimane killed his co-worker Thokomelo Galefosi five years ago...

13/06/2021
Brutal murder shocks Ghetto Brutal murder shocks Ghetto

Latest News

Brutal murder shocks Ghetto

Man butchers longtime lover before hanging himself The last time they appeared in The Voice, Gape Nakisani Tanjo and Baitseng Moikothai had just won...

07/10/2020
Beaten to death with a hoe Beaten to death with a hoe

Latest News

Beaten to death with a hoe

Man arrested for mum's murder hours after being released from custody A Maitengwe mother is dead and her suspected killer, her 39-year-old son, currently...

06/10/2020

Latest News

‘You are lucky you did not get a death sentence’- Court of Appeal

If he had his way, Court of Appeal Judge Monametsi Gaongalelwe would have all males who kill their girlfriends, hanged. This seemed to be...

13/02/2020
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.