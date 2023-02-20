Killer thief may get death penalty

A cellphone thief who stabbed his victim to death may get a harsher sentence after the Court of Appeal ruled that an earlier manslaughter conviction imposed by the High Court was too lenient.

Ofentse Modisane’s attempt to appeal his conviction and sentence for murder, has landed him in deeper trouble as the apex court observed that the trial court had erred by convicting him for manslaughter and giving him a 10-year-jail term.

Modisane was convicted for killing Champion Butale on November 21st, 2013 at Broadhurst Extension 20.

During trial, the court heard that on the fateful day, Mod...